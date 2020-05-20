Hairstylist Charged with a Misdemeanor After Operation Haircut

In the wake of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's many executive orders, an event organizers called Operation Haircut took place on the Capitol lawn on May 20, 2020. During this protest, hairstylist Sarah Huff was cited and is now facing a misdemeanor.
Sarah Huff is the owner of Ardor and Grit Salon in Holland, Michigan, where she works and employs six other people. On March 16th, 2020 Huff was forced to close her shop due to the governor's Stay Home Stay Safe order.
As time went on with the salon still closed, Huff realized that soon the costs of owning the business would outweigh the income she was drawing in. Knowing she had to make a decision, she decided to open her salon on May 15 by herself, with none of her employees joining. She soon received a letter from the Ottawa County prosecutor informing her of a potential liability.
When the Operation Haircut protest took place on May 20, Huff decided to participate. As a part of the protest, she gave haircuts to willing individuals on the Capitol lawn. Unfortunately, during this protest, she was cited by State Police. The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation is representing her in the fight against this misdemeanor in conjunction with Miller Johnson law firm.
After being cited, Huff has reopened her salon a number of times, despite being exposed to receiving enhanced penalties from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration. One of the governor's executive orders had effectively increased the penalties for being open without permission.
On May 28 2020, Huff was visited by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) as well as the local police force. Information is still being gathered at this time, and this report will be updated as it becomes available.