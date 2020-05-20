Mackinac Center Response to Mid-Michigan Flood

The Mackinac Center’s hometown of Midland, Michigan is being ravaged by a devastating flood that made international news when two dams failed in a domino effect. Friends from around the world are asking about our safety. Thank you for that concern. Mackinac is doing fine – no damage – and steaming at nearly full speed ahead. But a few of our teammates were forced to evacuate their homes and are still assessing extensive property damage. All are accounted for and no one is hurt.
We are helping our colleagues but our neighbors are still in need. One way you can help is to give to the Flood Relief Project Fund. The fund is set up by the Midland Area Community Foundation and will provide disaster relief in Midland County. You can visit www.midlandfoundation.org/fund/floodrelief/ to learn more and give.
Our friends have been there for us for 33 years, and we thank you for thinking of us in the midst of this flood. Because of your past support, we are strong enough to help others. And meanwhile, we press ahead to end the pandemic-related lockdown on society as soon as possible and advance free-market ideas that everyone needs to fully flourish. Thank you again.
Onward,
Joe
