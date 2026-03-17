A Lesson from St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

According to 23&Me, I don’t have an ounce of Irish blood in me. But that has never stopped me from appreciating a holiday that celebrates a holy man through festivities, eating salted meat, wearing silly green mustaches, and most importantly, drinking rather fine stouts. Some years I even dust off my old Leprechaun movies starring Warwick David for some fantastic entertainment.
I feel very welcomed to do so, since the Irish seem to encourage people to participate in the holiday alongside them, operating under the belief that everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Being pinched for not celebrating should be evidence enough.
The Mackinac Center tends to have a similar way of thinking. We’re willing to work with other organizations if there’s a goal we can accomplish together — even if we don’t agree on everything.
“Collaboration doesn’t require lockstep agreement on all issues,” Mike Reitz, our executive vice president, once wrote. When it comes to government transparency — access to public records and meetings — we find common ground with organizations across the ideological spectrum. We may differ on the ideal scope and aims of government, but we agree that government agencies and public servants should be accountable to the people.
The Mackinac Center has worked alongside the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan for a report, titled Civil Forfeiture in Michigan: A Review and Recommendations for Reforms. We have promoted the Michigan Civility Coalition’s event featuring four former Michigan governors from both major political parties. Then there is our work alongside Safe & Just Michigan and Prison Fellowship. Even the AARP has supported some of our ideas for reforming housing policy.
Just as you don’t have to be Irish to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, you don’t need to be completely aligned with Mackinac’s mission to work with us.
So let’s raise a pint (or glass of water, should you prefer) to Charlie Mops (the man who invented a wonderful drink out of hops), and find the things we can work on or celebrate together. We’ll finish it with some corned beef, cabbage and Leprechaun movies.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact