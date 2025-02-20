Unwind the Green New Deal

The Mackinac Center recently joined a coalition letter signed by more than 50 free-market groups. The coalition has asked Congress to prioritize repealing the Green New Deal provisions of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.
The Act introduced over $1 trillion in subsidies to promote a transition from reliable fossil fuel and nuclear energy sources to variable, weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. These subsidies distort energy markets and create other problems for anyone who depends on electricity:
Policymakers should repeal the extravagant and wasteful IRA subsidies meant to encourage unreliable and otherwise uncompetitive wind and solar. Repealing these subsidies will help ensure grid reliability, prevent electricity market distortions, and address economic and environmental harms.
View the coalition letter to Congress here.
