Michigan takes a step toward worker licensing mobility

Michigan lawmakers took another step toward reducing unnecessary occupational licensing barriers, a key reform supported by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
House bills 4103 and 4104, which passed the House on a nearly unanimous basis, would have enter Michigan into multistate compacts for occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants and physician assistants and make some related changes to state law. This would allow workers licensed in those fields to easily work in all the states that entered into the compact. The bills still need to pass the Senate and be signed by the governor to take effect.
There’s no reason why people moving to Michigan who have already worked in a licensed occupation should need to go back to school or get more training. Laws that require that keep people out of the workforce and, research shows, even prevent people from moving to Michigan altogether.
Many occupational licensing laws are too restrictive, imposing high costs for little gain. Lawmakers should continue to review the laws on the books to make Michigan a state where people can easily find work, not red tape.
