Smarter rules and better schools could get Michigan back on its feet

A new report has some solid suggestions for policy reform that would help Michigan’s economy. Business Leaders for Michigan recently released its “Michigan in a New Era” plan, and some of it aligns with free-market ideas from the Mackinac Center.
The business group calls for clarity and accountability in education. Michigan has been spending even more money but is getting worse results. Education spending has now reached nearly $25,000 per student, while Michigan falls behind the rest of the country in test results.
The report aligns with the Mackinac Center in calling for the state to adopt “science-of-reading-aligned” curriculum and crack down on chronic absenteeism. It also wants more flexibility for high school students to gain college credits or attend trades programs.
The best suggestions in the report call for making Michigan “the easiest state to build and grow.” State lawmakers should create fast-track approvals for low-risk permits for projects and enforce regulatory time limits. State departments should have a one-stop-shop portal or dashboard with real-time tracking so businesses and individuals can see where they are in the application process.
Regulatory reforms are also needed. Business Leaders for Michigan wants the state to modernize its occupational licensing laws by expanding reciprocity to recognize licenses from other states. It also calls for removing outdated and arbitrary requirements. Doing so would make it easier for qualified people to find work in Michigan.
Business Leaders for Michigan call on officials to make it easier to build homes, businesses and infrastructure. Local governments should expand a “by-right” approach to development and remove much of the discretion their employees have over building projects. Zoning laws should be updated to encourage builders to construct more housing. Getting rid of many of the mandates that have crept into municipal and building codes in recent decades would help alleviate a shortage of reasonably priced housing. Private alternatives for inspections and approvals should be allowed.
Many of these suggestions are obvious and hard to refute. Several also align with Mackinac Center publications such as “Blueprint for a Brighter Future” and “101 Recommendations to Revitalize Michigan.” Both are aimed at lawmakers and individuals interested in substantial reforms. Let’s hope the good ideas get a welcome reception.
