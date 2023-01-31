Mackinac Center adds $450 million to corporate welfare scorecard for Michigan lawmakers

The Mackinac Center debuted its Business Subsidy Scorecard, hosted by MichiganVotes.org, in 2018. The scorecard attempts to quantify the dollar value of business subsidies authorized by each Michigan legislator since 2001. An explanation of the criteria by which legislative record votes are added to the scorecard can be read here.
Three provisions in SB 7, which was passed last week and signed by Gov. Whitmer today, meet the scorecard’s standard for company-specific subsidies:
As a result, SB 7 has been added to the Business Subsidy Scorecard and scored at $450 million.
The Mackinac Center endeavors to provide advance notice of pending legislation that would be added to the Business Subsidy Scorecard. However, due to these items making their initial appearance in the conference report and there being no opportunity for public comment prior to the final votes, such was not possible in this instance.
