President Trump Should Denounce Capitol Incursion

We at the Mackinac Center are deeply outraged and saddened by the events taking place today in our nation’s Capitol. As president, Donald Trump should be the foremost defender of our constitutional rule of law. His oath of office and allegiance to this country should compel him to denounce his supporters’ incursion of the Capitol and passionately call for them to withdraw immediately.
As an institution dedicated to advancing liberty for all people, we have always embraced the rule of law as foundational to the maintenance of freedom. Indeed, it is an essential component of a free society. Without it, our work as an organization dedicated to advancing liberty-minded policy solutions would be meaningless.
Just as the Michigan protestors were wrong to enter the state capitol and intimidate lawmakers when protesting COVID-related lockdown orders, this contingency of President Trump’s supporters are wrong to be forcibly and violently entering our U.S. Capitol today.
These events are corrosive, humiliating to our nation and set a dangerous example for future generations of Americans. Put simply, they are indefensible.
I will pray for our state, our nation, and our elected leaders, as together we now have the responsibility to be a part of healing a broken nation.
Joseph Lehman, President, Mackinac Center for Public Policy
