Detroit has been the center of a long educational struggle that leaves students poorly served by public schools. Parents and community members have responded by seeking learning opportunities beyond pubic institutions. Jessica Snowden, a Detroit mother, business owner, and education advocate, joins the Overton Window Podcast to discuss the city’s evolving educational landscape and the importance of the Schools of Choice program.
“The educational landscape in Detroit is resilient and innovative, and it offers opportunity,” says Snowden. “Through my experience working with multiple schools in the city of Detroit, I have seen educators in schools who are committed to creating supportive learning environments. I’ve also seen a lot of learning gaps and varying student needs.”
Snowden emphasized the importance of connecting students with access to educational resources and opportunities that can change the course of their lives.
“I know that access can change the trajectory of anybody's life,” she said. “Having the right resources has shown me that there are tremendous opportunities to strengthen student learning through innovation and community partnerships.”
One of the greatest challenges facing schools today is student attendance and engagement, Snowden says. She notes that expanding education beyond textbooks, with programs that expose students to different cultural perspectives and career prospects, can spark their curiosity and passion for learning.
“Schools are increasingly looking for programs that complement classroom instruction by developing student leadership, critical thinking and cultural awareness as well as social and emotional skills.”
“I think one of the greatest opportunities right now is finding access to hands-on learning experiences that connect the students to a world beyond their neighborhoods.” This philosophy inspired Snowden to create Passport to the World, a program that partners with Detroit public schools to expose students to different cultures and global perspectives.
Snowden notes the importance of Schools of Choice, a program that permits enrollment opportunities beyond students’ assigned districts.
“I think Schools of Choice is definitely needed,” says Snowden. “I think by giving families more educational options, Schools of Choice encourages innovation, and healthy competition, and then continuous improvement across school systems.”
“Schools of Choice can improve educational outcomes by expanding access to high-quality learning environments and specialized programs,” she says. “These schools often provide unique academic programs, careers in technology or technical education, arts, S.T.E.M., and language programs as well.”
Snowden believes Schools of Choice empowers parents to make decisions based on their children’s individual learning needs, “whereas when you go to a public school it’s like one main machine, you know, where everybody does the same thing every time.”
Snowden highlighted the rise of alternative educational opportunities, including homeschooling and community-based educational programs.
“Through my experience, I have learned about community organizations, businesses and alternative education providers like Engaged Detroit. I had no idea what Engaged Detroit was. I didn’t know it was available. In general, I've noticed that a lot of people have pivoted into the homeschooling space, which is a school of choice at the end of the day.”
Listen to the full conversation on the Overton Window Podcast.
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