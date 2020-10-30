Since the Legislature did not meet in session this week, here are some key votes by the 2019-2020 Michigan Legislature
Senate Bill 1: Reform auto insurance: Passed 34 to 4 in the Senate on May 24, 2019; Passed 94 to 15 in the House on May 24, 2019
To no longer mandate that auto insurance policies include unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. Among many other changes customers could still choose unlimited PIP coverage, or choose policies with PIP limits of $250,000, $500,000, and for individuals covered by Medicaid, $50,000. Seniors on Medicare and individuals covered by other health insurance with less than a $6,000 deductible could choose not to purchase any PIP coverage at all.The bill would mandate that insurers reduce charges for the PIP component of a customer’s policy by a proportional amount. Medical service providers and hospitals could not charge more for medical care given to crash victims than twice the amount prescribed for federal Medicare reimbursements (subject to some adjustments). Limits would also be applied for long term care costs, including a cap on “attendant care” hours provided by friends and relatives.Insurers could not set rates on the basis of home ownership, educational level attained, occupation or credit score (but could use “credit information”). Zip codes would also be barred as a rate-setting factor, but insurers may still group ratings by 'territory.'
To establish that property seized from a person because it may be associated with a suspected drug-related crime is not subject to “civil asset forfeiture” unless the individual is actually convicted or accepts a plea bargain. This would not apply to police seizures of property worth $50,000 or more.
To establish a comprehensive regulatory and licensure regime that allows the Detroit and Michigan Indian casinos to enter the internet gambling business. Operators would have to license fees of $50,000 to $100,000, and would be subject to a complex state and local tax regime with rates ranging from 4% to 23% on the gross internet gambling revenue.
To exempt equipment owned by the Nevada company that occupied the former Steelcase “Pyramid” building in Grand Rapids as a “data center” and is already benefitting from state “renaissance zone” subsidies and tax breaks from additional school and local personal property taxes.
To make it felony to turn in an absent voter ballot application using another person's name and personal information, and also create a new felony crime for submitting an absent voter ballot application with the intent to obtain multiple absent voter ballots on behalf of an organization.
To establish that an employer is not liable for damages from the exposure of an employee to COVID-19 if the operation is operated “in substantial compliance or reasonably consistent” with applicable local, state and federal guidelines and rules.
To express the support of the House for "the timely issuing of permits for the construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel Project," meaning the Line-5 gas pipeline tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.
To disapprove the appointment by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of former Grand Rapids mayor George Heartwell as chairman of Michigan Natural Resources Commission. Heartwell’s nomination is opposed by the National Rifle Association because of his role as a “state membership coordinator” of antigun groups organized by former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.
