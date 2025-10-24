Michigan’s school meals program caters to the wealthy

The state of Michigan spends more taxpayer dollars to feed students in wealthy districts than in poor ones. With Michigan near the bottom in national reading scores, these funds would be better spent on helping kids read than subsidizing lunches for families who can afford their own.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Oct. 13-17 as Free School Lunch Week, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Education. This came shortly after she signed the 2026 school aid budget, which included funding for the state’s School Meals Program.
The governor claimed the program “lowers costs for working families,” saving them $1,000 per kid per year. She did not cite the origin of that statistic, but it is hard to believe, based on how much districts spend on school lunches. Districts report spending about $700 per pupil on food services.
The state’s “free” school meals program may not come with a weekly fee. But it does come at a significant cost to taxpayers. It takes $248 million annually to provide no-fee breakfasts and lunches for students in districts with a higher-income population.
For example, the state paid the Grand Blanc school district $135 per student to provide no-fee breakfasts and lunches last year. Meanwhile, the neighboring district of Flint – where almost all students are considered economically disadvantaged – received no state aid for school lunches.
Another example is St. Joseph Public Schools. Only 20% of the districts’ students are considered economically disadvantaged, but the state paid the district $323 per student to cover lunches for its students. Conversely, the neighboring district of Benton Harbor – where economically disadvantaged students make up 94% of the student population – received $0 from the state to feed its students.
Nationally, Michigan ranks 44th in fourth grade reading. Some states, including Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee, eclipsed the Great Lakes State in reading proficiency after adopting reforms that led to significant achievement gains.
Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer supports using state aid to subsidize school meals for wealthier students. In a statement to the Department of Education, she said, “I’m proud to sign my seventh balanced, bipartisan budget that continues free school meals for all, so Michigan kids and families can focus on learning.”
Most can agree with the governor that Michigan kids and families need to focus on learning. But is subsidizing lunches for students in wealthier districts the best way to make that happen? Lawmakers ought to spend these dollars on reforms that directly address student academic achievement.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact