Mississippi surpasses Michigan in fourth grade reading after literacy reforms

Mississippi outperformed Michigan and most other states on the most recent national fourth grade reading test. When factoring in socioeconomic status, its students surpassed Michigan's even more. Mississippi’s achievement gains come after the state adopted reforms that target literacy and school accountability. Michigan lawmakers repealed similar policies in 2023.
The results of the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, sometimes called The Nation’s Report Card, reveal stark differences in reading proficiency for fourth graders in Michigan versus Mississippi. When comparing the average scores of all fourth graders, Mississippi performed four points higher than the national average – a difference that is considered statistically significant. Only six states earned a better score. Conversely, Michigan scored five points below the national average, with just six states performing worse.
An analysis of the scores of low-income students reveals an even greater contrast between the two states. Mississippi’s economically disadvantaged fourth graders performed at the top of the list – better than those in every other state. Michigan’s students of similar background performed 17 points worse, with only four states and the District of Columbia trailing behind them.
The Magnolia State’s record achievement represents the culmination of many years of academic improvement since state lawmakers passed literacy and accountability reforms in 2013. Among the reforms were laws that mandated rigorous literacy interventions and required students to be retained in third grade if they’re unable to achieve a minimum reading score on the state test. Students not proficient in reading receive targeted instruction so they can develop the literacy skills needed to advance to fourth grade.
Several studies support the positive impact of Mississippi’s reforms – especially its literacy-based promotion policy – on student performance. Students improved the most when they received the prescribed interventions from kindergarten to third grade, according to an Economics of Education Review study. And a study by Michigan State University confirmed that comprehensive early learning policies that include third-grade retention requirements – like those adopted by Mississippi – produce the most significant literacy gains.
Meanwhile, in Michigan, lawmakers repealed the same types of laws that contributed to the dramatic gains in Mississippi. In 2023, the Michigan legislature eliminated the retention provision of the third-grade reading law. Most districts had only adopted a watered-down version of the law since it took effect in 2020. They often used exemptions to promote many retention-eligible students to fourth grade, regardless of their reading ability. This was even true in Detroit, where only 5% of fourth graders can read at grade level.
This means the retention provision was repealed even though most districts failed to implement it as intended. Most Michigan students never had a chance to benefit from its effects as students have in Mississippi and other states with similar policies. Unlike Michigan, these states fully implemented the policy and produced impressive results.
To be fair, the Michigan lawmakers recently passed literacy legislation that will take effect in 2027. The new laws require more rigorous and targeted interventions to help students read proficiently by the end of third grade. These include conducting dyslexia screenings and training teachers in evidence-based reading instruction.
Michigan’s new literacy laws will provide needed clarity to school districts, which aren’t required to follow a specific reading curriculum. Some have adopted programs that rely on the “whole language” literacy approach, which has been found to hinder students’ reading development. The new policies are a step in the right direction. But they would be more effective if combined with a third-grade retention policy for struggling readers.
Mississippi’s fourth grade reading scores are soaring thanks to school reforms that are driving student success. Michigan is lagging far behind after eliminating similar reforms. It's time lawmakers and school leaders take note of policies that work to improve student achievement.
