Five years later: Why did the lockdown happen?

On this day five years ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first lockdown took effect. Lockdown policies were unprecedented in the state's history and deviated from Michigan's official plan for responding to pandemics. To date, the Whitmer administration has not revisited or studied the ramifications of her lockdowns. Important questions remain unanswered.
What made Whitmer’s lockdown shocking to many was its sweeping and aggressive approach. It applied to "all individuals currently living within the State of Michigan." It banned "all public and private gatherings of any number of people." Whitmer signed it on the morning of March 23 and made it effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 24. Michigan residents had about 12 hours to prepare to be subjected to a first-of-its-kind shelter-in-place, a policy typically only considered in wartime.
The order created a broad prohibition on all activities that were "not necessary to sustain or protect life." All other social interactions were prohibited and punishable under criminal law. The lockdown order banned all in-person work and declared that this prohibition must be "construed broadly." The result was that every business had to cease all operations that were not explicitly allowed in the order.
Whitmer's lockdown order divided all of society into two crude categories: activities that are "necessary to sustain or protect life" and those that aren’t. The governor has yet to explain how she chose which activities fell into each category.
The governor's orders were so confusing that her administration felt compelled to write more than a thousand responses to frequently asked questions. State officials were dictating policy by making up the rules on the fly. It is hard to express how preposterous this was: The Whitmer administration tried to command the behavior of 10 million Michigan residents by simply posting clarifications of the governor's confusing and vague executive orders to a state webpage.
This approach has not been thoroughly reviewed or studied. Is this the best way to make policy decisions during a pandemic emergency? Would the Whitmer administration use this same approach if another pandemic panic arose?
Some other important questions remain about Whitmer's COVID-19 response. These include:
No one in state government seems interested in answering, or even asking, these questions. One reason for this may be that the Whitmer administration knows the answers to these questions may reflect poorly on her lockdown decisions. If that's the case, it's better not to know. But it would be a shame if these questions remain unanswered the next time the state government tries to wage war against an easily transmissible respiratory virus. Michigan residents will likely find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of confusion and controversy once again.
