Michigan Democrats’ top priority has been special business favors

The Michigan Democratic Party platform takes a very strong stand against giving favors to corporations:
With billions in corporate welfare, subsidies, tax shelters and tax cuts, large corporations and the wealthiest individuals pay less than their fair share of the tax burden. This forces working people and small businesses to pay more than their fair share... In Michigan, the overall tax burden for corporations is less than zero. This is not only unjust; this is economically unsustainable.
This is a statement most people would probably agree with. It’s supposed to be a platform representing the Democratic party in Michigan and its representatives.
But it is contradicted by the actions Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken while her party controlled the state House and Senate. The last two years has seen an unprecedented rise is select incentives for corporations.
The Michigan Legislature has approved of $4.6 billion in corporate incentives this term. The top approvers of corporate welfare in Michigan are all Democrats. Dozens of legislative Democrats have voted to approve 100% of incentive votes that came across their desks. Most of the Democrats in the state senate voted for more than $5 billion in special business breaks. There are bills on the table during the current “lame duck” session that could raise that to $11 billion in corporate welfare — or more than $1,100 for every man, woman and child in the state.
And what are Michigan citizens getting for this money? Very little. Here are some of the biggest deals the current legislature has approved and the number of jobs these deals are projected to produce.
Keep in mind that these numbers are the best-case scenario. The history of Michigan’s corporate welfare apparatus shows that only a tiny percentage of the projected jobs are ever actually “created.”
In political ads, lawmakers mostly mention roads, schools, “cutting taxes,” and social issues. But for the past two years, it’s hard to argue against the fact that the biggest budget priority for Michigan Democrats has been special favors for select corporations.
Elections are almost never won or lost based on one issue. But Michigan House Democrats severely underperformed this November. Press releases and ads tried to focus on other priorities. But lawmakers had a lot less money to spend elsewhere because they spent so much on corporate favors.
Let’s hope the incoming Michigan Legislature goes in a different direction. Our recent report lists 101 recommendations for them — none of which results in ineffective, expensive, unfair favors. These include:
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact