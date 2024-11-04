Compulsory charity isn't charity

This article originally appeared in The Detroit News August 13, 2024.
Walk into any zoo or museum and you will see a prominent display of generous benefactors.
Americans love to give.
Generosity is not exclusive to Americans, but the extent of our generosity is unique. According to Philanthropy Roundtable, charitable giving in the United States reached a record $557 billion in 2023. The Charities Aid Foundation’s World Giving Index determined that the United States was the most generous country from 2009 to 2018.
While we are generous, Michigan residents may be surprised to learn that their tax dollars are also being showered on favored charities.
In the August 6 election, voters considered more than 1,000 local property tax and bonding proposals, according to Michigan Information & Research Service. Several millages will benefit nonprofit organizations.
Taxpayers in West Traverse Township approved a four-year millage for the Thorne Swift Nature Preserve, a series of hiking trails along Lake Michigan. Visitors to the Elkton Area Historical Society in the Thumb can enjoy a reconstructed 1865 log cabin; the historical society just secured a three-year millage. St. James Township taxpayers will support the Beaver Island Historical Society for the next four years.
These examples are minuscule compared to the expenditures in the 2025 budget that were approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July.
Michigan Women Forward in Detroit will get $1.5 million from Michigan taxpayers in 2025, as will the Women’s Innovative Social Enterprise Partnership. The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Grand Rapids Symphony and Lansing Symphony Orchestra are collecting a combined $2.34 million. Seven faith-based organizations will be given $6.6 million. The Motown Museum in Detroit secured a $5 million grant.
These organizations have worthy missions, and I presume they serve their communities well. But is this the best use of taxpayer resources?
Government budgets can be compared to a household budget. A good family budget starts with your big “must have” items: housing, food, clothing, transportation, health care. From there you add the “nice to have” items. And only then do you consider “want to have” items.
The Michigan Nonprofit Association says there are 53,000 nonprofit organizations in Michigan. Yet only a handful of favored charities get taxpayer dollars. Why is that? We don’t know because the lobbying and sponsorship process at the state level is murky.
There is another problem with charities assessing taxes. They are not public entities and are therefore less accountable to the public. Charities are not subject to the rules for local government. You can’t file a public records request with the nature preserve.
While voters should be skeptical about private charities levying coercive taxes, here’s a way to ensure that the policies are at least broadly supported by residents. Local tax votes should only occur in the November of even-numbered years, when voter turnout is at its highest. Most local votes happen in the low-turnout elections of February, May or August.
Compulsory charity distorts the traditional donor-beneficiary relationship. It is an extraordinary thing to earn a gift from another person; it instills trust and gratitude. And giving to a good cause is a great joy in life.
Not so when the transaction is a mandatory tax payment. The taxpayer didn’t make a choice to invest in the charity, and government officials aren’t sending thank you letters for the donation. Some may say, “You did get a choice. You voted on it.” That argument is insufficient because my “yes” vote compels my neighbors to pay.
Americans love to give, but generosity should be a choice.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact