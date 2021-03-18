Mackinac Center Sues City of Flint for Public Salaries

In early January, the Mackinac Center made a routine FOIA request to the City of Flint asking for the gross salaries of the city's public employees. As of mid-March, the Center has not received any correspondence or records from the city.
On Jan. 7, 2021, the Mackinac Center made a routine FOIA request to the City of Flint, asking for the gross salaries of the city's public employees. On Jan. 11, the Mackinac Center clarified that this request should include the names of employees in addition to their salaries. Having received no response from the City of Flint, the Center sent follow-up correspondence on Feb. 26. As of mid-March, the Center has not received any correspondence or records from the city.