Mackinac Center Sues City of Flint for Public Salaries

In early January, the Mackinac Center made a routine FOIA request to the City of Flint asking for the gross salaries of the city's public employees. As of mid-March, the Center has not received any correspondence or records from the city.

Case summary

March 2021

