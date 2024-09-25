Mackinac Center President Joseph Lehman Joins I4AW Board of Directors

HAMILTON, VA. — At a time when free market values need reinforcement in American labor law, Institute for the American Worker is excited to announce the addition of respected labor reform leader Joseph G. Lehman to its board of directors. As president of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, Lehman has been a fierce advocate for worker freedom in Michigan and across the country.
I4AW and the Mackinac Center are longstanding partners, united by a shared vision of championing workers’ rights. Together, they are dismantling workplace compulsion engrained in state and federal labor law and paving the way for opportunities across the country. Lehman’s role on the board leverages expertise of two powerhouse policy organizations—with I4AW focusing on federal reform in Washington, DC and the Mackinac Center, through its multistate Workers for Opportunities initiative, advancing reforms nationwide.
“Joe has been a friend and mentor throughout my career. I am thrilled he is joining the board of Institute for the American Worker, further strengthening the shared vision between our two organizations,” said I4AW President and Mackinac Senior Fellow F. Vincent Vernuccio. “Joe’s leadership will aid in expediting I4AW’s rapid growth and our joint goal of bringing more freedom to workers across the country.”
I4AW and the Mackinac Center’s strategic partnership has led to notable achievements and victories, including:
Protecting Florida’s public employees’ paychecks and giving them more transparency and accountability over their union representation. The Mackinac Center helped pass groundbreaking state legislation and I4AW later exposed how the federal government was attempting to curtail these rights through threats to withhold Florida transit funding.
Actively reinforcing the concept of Worker’s Choice at the federal level. The idea, born at the Mackinac Center and expanded federally by I4AW, would allow workers to fully opt-out of union representation. Legislation has been introduced in multiple states and was recently introduced in Congress.
Demonstrating the problems of union intimidation and coercion in front of Congress. I4AW and the Mackinac Center have both testified on the need for the secret ballot in union elections, and I4AW’s reports have been cited and entered into the Congressional record. Additionally, I4AW’s message to Congress focused on the importance of protecting the ability of workers and small business to operate in the manner that is best, free from government interference and mandates, along with many other issues including right-to-work protections.
Highlighting the harms of the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) attack on independent contracting in the Atlanta Opera case. I4AW and Mackinac Center jointly drafted an amicus brief signed by 30 Members of Congress. Additionally, I4AW has led the charge in holding NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran accountable for policies that place union organizing efforts over the best interests of workers.
“Institute for the American Worker is a force multiplier for the kind of comprehensive worker freedom that the Mackinac Center has championed for decades,” remarked Lehman. “I4AW is a trusted source of labor expertise at the federal level for members of Congress and their staffs. I am honored to join the board and further enhance their national influence and impact.”
Learn more about I4AW here.
View Joseph G. Lehman’s complete bio here. View F. Vincent Vernuccio’s bio here.
.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact