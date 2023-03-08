Repealing Right-to-Work Would be Disastrous for Michigan Workers and Economy

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Michigan House is expected to vote later tonight on House Bills 4004 and 4005, which seek to repeal the state’s right-to-work law. The bills were voted out of committee earlier this morning. Right-to-work makes it illegal to require workers to pay dues or fees to a union in order to hold a job.
For decades, right-to-work states have been seeing better job growth, significant household income growth and higher population growth than forced unionization states. Public support for right-to-work continues to be high. Recent polling found the vast majority of Michiganders support the law, including union households.
“At its core, right-to-work is about ensuring that workers have a choice and their voices are heard,” said Steve Delie, director of labor policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. “Everyone should have the freedom to decide whether to pay a union, and no one should fear losing their job for exercising that choice.”
Repealing the private- and public-sector right-to-work laws is an attempt to force at least 140,000 workers who have resigned their membership to pay dues or fees. By forcing tens of thousands of people to pay a union, the state is essentially imposing a $600 to $1,000 tax on working class Michiganders. These workers include:
“Repealing Michigan's right-to-work law will have dire economic consequences for our state, which will reverberate nationally and even internationally,” said Jarrett Skorup, vice president for marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center. “The Michigan Legislature would be the first state to repeal private sector right-to-work in over half a century. In doing so, Michigan is tying its future to an economic model that is obsolete and declaring allegiance to a small slice of the private sector workforce that has been dwindling for decades"
