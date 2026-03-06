What if the biggest thief raiding U.S. government benefit programs wasn't a fraudster down the street, but a state-sponsored criminal organization operating from overseas? That's the reality Haywood Talcove has spent nearly two decades trying to get Washington to confront.
Talcove is the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions for Government and a private consultant who helps agencies identify waste, fraud, and systemic failures in public programs. On the Overton Window Podcast, he made one thing clear: Americans should be furious.
The Government Accountability Office estimates $521 billion is lost annually to government fraud. Elon Musk has put the figure at $1.5 trillion. Talcove himself lands somewhere in the middle, estimating roughly $1 trillion. "None of the benefit programs are working like they should," he says.
The scale of the problem alone is alarming, but what makes it worse is who's behind it.
"It's not possible for individuals to be stealing at this scale," Talcove explains. "These are organized. These are criminal and they are highly sophisticated, taking advantage of government's antiquated systems and antiquated processes."
This isn't a local problem with local solutions. "What's happening in California is also happening in Texas and in Florida. It's the same groups stealing from the same programs at scale. It's fraud as a service."
In testimony before the oversight committee, even the Secret Service acknowledged that APT 41, a state-sponsored Chinese cyber terror group, was actively stealing unemployment insurance benefits. The same sophisticated actors responsible for breaching OPM personnel files years ago are now systematically draining American benefit programs.
"All of your data has been stolen. Your name, your date of birth, your social. It's been stolen probably 10 times over. The only question is, has it been used?”
Talcove refers to the relief in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2006, when LexisNexis witnessed people collecting $500 Visa gift cards who had no connection to New Orleans, Texas, or even the United States. "They were just showing up and they were going from place to place to place, stealing these gift cards at scale."
A core part of the problem is data isolation. States refuse to share identity information with each other, which creates an open door for repeat fraud. "The criminals use the same identity in every state over and over and over again," Talcove says.
"How many times can you use Heywood Talcove's identity to file taxes, to get food stamps, TANF, Medicaid?” he asks. “You can use it 50 times because the states don't share data."
SNAP card fraud offers a particularly glaring example of negligence. Massachusetts, despite ranking among the top five states for fraud, declined to add chips to its benefit cards because the upgrade would cost $15 million.
"Why would you let criminals steal? Why would you let our most vulnerable use a glorified hotel room key, have their benefits stolen, and not do anything to help them?"
The fixes, Talcove insists, are neither complicated nor expensive. "It's the same thing that the private sector does every day to protect their assets. It's so easy and it's so inexpensive." When he testifies before the Senate or speaks with governors, he always asks whether they've personally tried to apply for one of their own benefit programs.
Not a single one has.
"Those in need should be outraged because quite frankly, they should be getting more. Those that pay a lot in taxes should be outraged because their money isn't being used efficiently."
There is a legislative fix. There is a policy fix. The only thing missing, it seems, is the political will to use it.
Listen to the full episode on The Overton Window Podcast.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact