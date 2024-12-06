‘Stories change the culture’

Policy changes do not take place unless they are supported by persuasive presentation. Bob Ewing, an expert in transforming scholars into leaders, breaks down the best practices for effective communication on the Overton Window podcast.
Ewing, the founder and president of the Ewing School — a speaking, listening and leading consultancy — believes in the power of speech. He defines a good speech as “a speech that resonates and connects with the audience,” emphasizing that the goal of public speaking is not just to deliver information, but to forge a connection with listeners.
It's easy to get caught up in sounding polished or "perfect," but Ewing warns that this can cause speakers to lose their natural voice. "The key is to say: I want to get my eloquence up, and then restore my authenticity," he says. He highlights a phenomenon known as the "uncanny valley," where speakers, in trying to sound too perfect, end up coming across as robotic or inauthentic. Instead, the goal should be to maintain a genuine connection while also improving delivery.
An example of this balance is visible in Ewing’s work with Christina Martin from the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF). Ewing assisted Martin in preparing her oral argument before the Supreme Court for the landmark property rights case, Tyler v. Hennepin County.
Despite the intricate legal details, Martin distilled the message into one powerful statement: "The government cannot take more than it’s owed." The oral argument had a significant impact in the court room. "Christina was so effective in her legal briefs, so effective in her argument, that when the court issued its ruling, it was nine to zero," Ewing says.
Ewing stresses the importance of iteration in delivering a message. "When we’re talking about skill development, we have to give our full attention to whatever it is that we’re working on," he says. He compares skill development to throwing one ball in the air and catching it. If you keep it simple, making small, manageable progress, the results compound over time.
In contrast, “creative work requires space,” Ewing says. A well-crafted speech needs to communicate content in a way that truly engages the audience. Finding the proper rhetorical vehicles requires time to think.
It is the creative component — storytelling — that undeniably shapes culture and influences change. "The stories we tell ourselves about ourselves and the stories we tell others change the culture, and the culture changes the politicians, and the politicians change the policies," Ewing says. He points to historical figures like Frederick Douglass and Winston Churchill, whose storytelling skills shifted public opinion and changed the course of history.
Ultimately, Ewing’s approach to public speaking isn’t about memorizing a perfect script or striving for flawless delivery. It’s about connecting with the audience in a meaningful way, sharing a message that resonates, and doing so with authenticity. By focusing on the core components of messaging, delivery and audience, speakers can craft speeches that not only communicate ideas but also inspire change.
Listen to the full conversation on the Overton Window Podcast.
