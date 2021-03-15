Pandemic Doesn’t Slow Down School Funding Gains

While the last year of teaching and learning has looked different in many ways, Michigan’s school finance trends have mostly continued on the same upward path. Online schools that continued to educate during the pandemic fared worse than schools that shut down, then struggled with the transition to remote instruction. Intermediate school districts were among the biggest budgetary winners.
Given the harsh economic effects of the COVID-inspired lockdown, another statewide funding increase looked anything but inevitable last spring. State sales and income taxes, key sources of school revenue, took a hit early on, but they have bounced back strong. Even better for schools’ finances, their total revenue increased, thanks to federal relief.
School buildings were closed during spring 2020, but the year ended well for most district budgets. This is confirmed by the National Public Education Financial Survey, a product of the Michigan Department of Education that the Mackinac Center used to update its School District Revenue and Expenditure Report. The most recent comprehensive look at dollars and cents reveals more tax dollars continue to flow into public school agencies to pay for fewer and fewer students.
A few key observations stand out:
In the heart of the pandemic’s economic uncertainty, the Mackinac Center’s recommendation to downsize ISD budgets made eminent sense as a strategy to protect classrooms from cuts. Yet that’s not what happened, and old patterns continue: increasing revenues for the public school sector and inefficient allocation of resources.
Better strategies are available for focusing education funds fairly and effectively. State officials should waste no time in exploring and pursuing them.
