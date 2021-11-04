Mackinac Center for Public Policy

New Law Added To Business Subsidy Scorecard

Scorecard tracks lawmakers votes on subsidies

By James M. Hohman

The Mackinac Center’s Business Subsidy Scorecard has been updated to include Public Act 93 of 2021, which authorizes one particular company to receive refundable tax credits beyond what it was eligible for. Introduced by Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Township, the law will allow the company to collect $12.8 million in further credits, which transfers from other taxpayers to the company when its credits exceed its tax obligations.

The law was approved 87-21 in the House, with some bipartisan opposition, and 29-7 in the Senate, with some Republican opposition.

This is the second addition to the scorecard during current (2021-22) Legislature. The scorecard only includes votes that authorize payments to businesses, not other forms of special treatment, such as property tax abatements.

So far, $261.4 million in business subsidies have been approved during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s term. There was $2.5 billion approved by Gov. Rick Snyder and $12.6 billion approved by Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

To see how much business subsidies lawmakers have voted for and against since 2001, see the business subsidy scorecard in Michigan Votes.

