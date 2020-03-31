More Businesses Step up to Help

We recently featured a number of Michigan businesses that are taking the initiative and making a difference during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Today, we’re taking a look at even more businesses that have stepped up to help. From distilleries and chemical companies making hand sanitizer to shoe factories and volunteers making masks, businesses and people across the state are finding unique ways to help.
Ann Arbor News: Ann Arbor caterer donating thousands of meals: 5 more things that give us hope amid coronavirus crisis
Detroit Free Press: Distilleries pivot from whiskey to hand sanitizer in wake of coronavirus shortage
Detroit Free Press: For families with newborns, Henry Ford Health launches mobile medical unit as safe option
Detroit Free Press: Greektown Casino-Hotel gives free rooms to Detroit first responders
Grand Rapids Press: Wolverine World Wide brand producing facemasks during coronavirus crisis
MLive: Saginaw distillery donates 270 gallons of 190-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer
Saginaw and Bay City News: Cass City manufacturer switches from fuel tanks to protective shields to help healthcare workers
Saginaw and Bay City News: Mid-Michigan at-home mask makers unite to create donation supply line
Saginaw and Bay City News: Dow to make hand sanitizer in Michigan and 4 other plants worldwide
The Detroit News: Jackson company raises money to buy masks for health workers
The Detroit News: Michigan clothes maker, auto supplier switch to stitching masks
WSGW: Saginaw Manufacturer Making Face Masks, Gowns From Plastic
Editor's Note: We will continue to highlight these types of stories in the coming weeks. If you see examples in your local community and would like to share them, please contact Holly Wetzel at wetzel@mackinac.org.
