More Businesses Step up to Help

Shoe factories, clothes makers and volunteers make masks for health care workers

March 31, 2020

[Photo of Holly Wetzel] By Holly Wetzel

We recently featured a number of Michigan businesses that are taking the initiative and making a difference during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Today, we’re taking a look at even more businesses that have stepped up to help. From distilleries and chemical companies making hand sanitizer to shoe factories and volunteers making masks, businesses and people across the state are finding unique ways to help.

Ann Arbor News: Ann Arbor caterer donating thousands of meals: 5 more things that give us hope amid coronavirus crisis

Detroit Free Press: Distilleries pivot from whiskey to hand sanitizer in wake of coronavirus shortage

Detroit Free Press: For families with newborns, Henry Ford Health launches mobile medical unit as safe option

Detroit Free Press: Greektown Casino-Hotel gives free rooms to Detroit first responders

Grand Rapids Press: Wolverine World Wide brand producing facemasks during coronavirus crisis

MLive: Saginaw distillery donates 270 gallons of 190-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

Saginaw and Bay City News: Cass City manufacturer switches from fuel tanks to protective shields to help healthcare workers

Saginaw and Bay City News: Mid-Michigan at-home mask makers unite to create donation supply line

Saginaw and Bay City News: Dow to make hand sanitizer in Michigan and 4 other plants worldwide

The Detroit News: Jackson company raises money to buy masks for health workers

The Detroit News: Michigan clothes maker, auto supplier switch to stitching masks

WSGW: Saginaw Manufacturer Making Face Masks, Gowns From Plastic

Editor's Note: We will continue to highlight these types of stories in the coming weeks. If you see examples in your local community and would like to share them, please contact Holly Wetzel at wetzel@mackinac.org.

Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited. Permission to reprint any comments below is granted only for those comments written by Mackinac Center policy staff.



