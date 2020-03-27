Businesses are Stepping up to Help During the Pandemic

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, many people are looking to the government for help. While the state government has implemented some positive reforms, there are other ways we can help each other. Thankfully, several businesses and even entire industries are helping meet the needs of the public. It’s encouraging to see Michigan businesses go above and beyond their normal operations to help. Below is a compilation of stories featuring Michigan businesses and individuals who are taking initiative and making a difference.
Detroit Free Press: Ford partnering to make respirators, plastic face shields to fight coronavirus
Detroit Free Press: Novi designers sew car seats for Magna. Now pandemic has them focused on face masks.
Lansing State Journal: Coronavirus: Lansing-area hotels offer first responders, essential workers steep discounts
MLive: Grand River Brewery uses supply to produce hand sanitizer for Jackson hospital
Midland Daily News: Bay City coffee roaster supports small businesses during temporary closure
Midland Daily News: Red Threads offers financial opportunity for Midland businesses
Saginaw and Bay City News: Saginaw DJ creates ‘Club Quarantine’ to help people groove online through coronavirus woes
Up North Live: Distillery turns spirits into sanitizer, provides for groups throughout state
Upper Michigan Source: Stormy Kromer shifts production to masks, gowns for medical staff
Editor's Note: We will continue to highlight these types of stories in the coming weeks. If you see examples in your local community and would like to share them, please contact Holly Wetzel at wetzel@mackinac.org.
