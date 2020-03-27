Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Businesses are Stepping up to Help During the Pandemic

A roundup of stories about Michigan businesses making a difference

[Photo of Holly Wetzel] By Holly Wetzel

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, many people are looking to the government for help. While the state government has implemented some positive reforms, there are other ways we can help each other. Thankfully, several businesses and even entire industries are helping meet the needs of the public. It’s encouraging to see Michigan businesses go above and beyond their normal operations to help. Below is a compilation of stories featuring Michigan businesses and individuals who are taking initiative and making a difference.

Detroit Free Press: Ford partnering to make respirators, plastic face shields to fight coronavirus

Detroit Free Press: Novi designers sew car seats for Magna. Now pandemic has them focused on face masks.

Lansing State Journal: Coronavirus: Lansing-area hotels offer first responders, essential workers steep discounts

MLive: Grand River Brewery uses supply to produce hand sanitizer for Jackson hospital

Midland Daily News: Bay City coffee roaster supports small businesses during temporary closure

Midland Daily News: Red Threads offers financial opportunity for Midland businesses

Saginaw and Bay City News: Saginaw DJ creates ‘Club Quarantine’ to help people groove online through coronavirus woes

Up North Live: Distillery turns spirits into sanitizer, provides for groups throughout state

Upper Michigan Source: Stormy Kromer shifts production to masks, gowns for medical staff

Editor's Note: We will continue to highlight these types of stories in the coming weeks. If you see examples in your local community and would like to share them, please contact Holly Wetzel at wetzel@mackinac.org.

Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited. Permission to reprint any comments below is granted only for those comments written by Mackinac Center policy staff.

