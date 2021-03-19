Holland Restaurant Owner Arrested Over COVID Orders

Earlier today, the Michigan Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, Mich. Her crime? Operating her restaurant in defiance of the state’s oppressive COVID-19 orders.
According to an article from Michigan Capitol Confidential, imprisonment has been looming over Hackney's head since March 4, when Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development petitioned a court to enforce a shutdown order targeting her restaurant. The department had suspended Hackney's food establishment license in January, according to a press release put out today by the Attorney General’s office announcing the arrest.
Hackney closed her business in March 2020 in compliance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s first set of lockdown orders. She reopened last summer, and when the state issued another restaurant lockdown last fall, Hackney refused to comply. She has told customers that “your health is your responsibility” and has refused to enforce mask mandates, capacity limits or any other state-issued COVID-19 order that would impact her business.
At the March 4 hearing, Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes imposed a $7,500 fine, along with a bench warrant for Hackney's arrest. She was advised by the Michigan State Police to turn herself in by March 18. When she failed to do so, she was arrested early in the morning on March 19, following a traffic stop when she was observed driving by local police. She will be held in the county jail until court proceedings can be arranged.
“I am willing to fight,” Hackney told Michigan Capitol Confidential. “I will not be intimidated. Nothing will change. I am going to fight for my freedom.”
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited. Permission to reprint any comments below is granted only for those comments written by Mackinac Center policy staff.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact