Drinks to Go, Oppose Police Defunding, COVID Patients in Nursing Homes and More

House Resolution 277: Discourage local police defunding: Passed 79 to 29 in the House
To discourage local units of government from defunding or abolishing their local police departments.
Senate Resolution 125: Denounce decision to put coronavirus patients in nursing homes: Passed 23 to 14 in the Senate
To resolve that the Michigan Senate denounces the Governor’s policy placing COVID-19 positive residents with uninfected residents in nursing homes.
House Resolution 276: Oppose decision to put coronavirus cases in nursing homes: Passed 71 to 33 in the House
To resolve that the Michigan House opposes the Governor’s policy placing COVID-19 positive residents with uninfected residents in nursing homes.
Senate Bill 942: Allow bars and restaurant to serve alcohol in ‘commons area’: Passed 37 to 1 in the Senate
To allow “on-premises licensees” (restaurants with liquor licenses and bars that serve food) to serve alcohol in a "commons area" within a “social district” designated by a local government “that is shared by and abuts the premises of at least two other on-premises licensees,” and allow local governments to authorize this.
House Bill 5811: Let liquor licensees that sell food also sell drinks to go: Passed 104 to 1 in the House
to allow “on-premises licensees” (restaurants with liquor licenses and bars that serve food) to sell alcoholic drinks by the glass for pickup. See also Senate Bill 942
House Bill 5482: Require suicide hotline number on student IDs: Passed 106 to 0 in the House
To require schools that provide school identification cards to students in grades six to 12 to include on the cards a suicide prevention hotline telephone number. Also, to "encourage" schools to publish and post model information materials regarding suicide, depression, and anxiety and suicide prevention services on their website and in principal and counselor offices.
House Bill 5843: Appropriate $6 million for Midland county flood relief: Passed 107 to 1 in the House
To appropriate $6 million for Midland county flood relief.
Senate Bill 690: Appropriate federal coronavirus relief money: Passed 108 to 0 in the House
To allocate $880.1 million in federal coronavirus epidemic relief grants. Highlights include $125 million more for licensed child care providers in social welfare and school programs; $120 million to cover a $2 raise for certain direct care social welfare workers; $25 million in low income water bill subsidies and $60 million in rent subsidies; $29.1 million to beef-up the staff and tools used to process unemployment benefit claims; and $100 million for subsidies for some small businesses. The Senate also voted unanimously to concur with the House changes and send the bill to the governor.
