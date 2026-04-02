Yes, other states are building much more housing than Michigan

Even the biggest opponents of a bill to make zoning less burdensome agree that local zoning rules prevent the housing people want from getting built. In response to a bill to preempt local governments rules that prohibit most types of housing to be built, local government advocates introduced their own legislation to subsidize local governments that loosen building rules.
The interest group also says that there is no problem to be solved with bills to let people build more housing. They argue that Michigan already builds more than other states. The state “has permitted more new housing every year, while Florida, Texas, and the U.S. as a whole have permitted less,” its spokesman argues.
Except Michigan builds at half the national rate: 2 new homes per 1,000 people compared to the national rate of 4 new homes per 1,000 people. Texas builds 6 new homes per 1,000 people and Florida builds nine. Michigan’s staying at half the national averages over the past six years means it is hardly building more than faster-growing states.
Michigan isn’t building nearly as much as most other states. More importantly, we aren’t building enough to meet the demand that our own citizens want. State lawmakers need to allow housing to get built; we don’t need more taxpayer subsidies.
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