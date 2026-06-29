Michigan lawmakers push an affordability agenda

At a time of high inflation, many of the policies enacted in Michigan in recent years have made things less affordable. But there are also bills in the state House and Senate, some supported by both Republicans and Democrats, that would tackle an affordability agenda.
The following bills aim to make it easier to live and work in Michigan, get rid of unnecessary regulations, and increase competition that makes prices more competitive.
Making it easier to work in Michigan and elsewhere
A variety of bills would recognize licenses people gain in other states and make it easier for licensed professionals to move to Michigan and begin working.
House Bill 4924, sponsored by Rep. Bill Schuette, establishes a universal reciprocity or recognition bill for most licenses. House Bills 6058, 6059 and 6060 from Reps. Joseph Aragona, R-Macomb County, and Mark Tisdel, R-Rochester, similarly expand Michigan’s recognition of licenses and certifications gained elsewhere.
If the state isn’t going to pass a broad universal reciprocity law, as other states has, it should continue to expand the use of licensing compacts, making it easier for workers in certain occupations to gain employment in their field across state lines. Michigan has licensing compacts with many states for many jobs already, but gaps remain. Proposed bills would establish licensing compacts for occupational therapists, physician assistants, and nurses.
Reforming unwieldy environmental permitting
House Bill 5936, 5937 and 5938, introduced by Reps. Mike Harris, R-Oakland County, Rachelle Smit, R-Shelbyville, and Aragona, would speed up the environmental review process to make it easier to get a permit. This package shortens parts of the environmental permit process, establishes clear timelines, limits regulators from re-opening permits already approved, and requires refunds if the state misses deadlines. Another bill, House Bill 6038 from Rep. Jay DeBoyer, R-St. Clair County, would limit the state from imposing late changes after a site visit. Even California recognizes that so-called “environmental review” has gone overboard for little benefit and is moving to speed up this process. Michigan should do the same.
School and building construction
House Bill 5716 from Rep. Jennifer Wortz, R-Hillsdale, makes it easier to build premanufactured buildings — manufactured homes or buildings that are built offsite quicker and cheaper. House Bill 4894 from Rep. Ron Robinson, R-Macomb County, makes it easier to be a building inspector – a big deal because a lot of delay in housing and building stems from a lack of quick inspections. House Bill 5033 from Rep. Tim Kelly, R-Saginaw County, exempts smaller school construction projects from unnecessary regulations.
The Michigan House in particular has tackled an affordability agenda with dozens of bills that would enhance competition by getting rid of unnecessary government rules and regulations. These and other bills aimed at lowering regulatory costs should be taken up before the end of the year.
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