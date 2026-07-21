Unlock opportunity to make Michigan more affordable

Michigan's affordability challenge is driven by higher prices on goods and services and the inability of some people to find higher-paying jobs. A series of bills in the state Senate would make this challenge a little easier.
Two to three million people in Michigan have some type of criminal record and roughly one out of every five workers needs a government license in order to work legally in his or her chosen profession. But state licensing laws significantly restrict people with criminal backgrounds from working.
This forces many people with criminal records to take jobs that are lower-paying or worse for them. It also means employers are not free to hire workers they might want to, restricting the supply of employees. Both of these are bad for affordability.
Senate Bills 1055, 1056 and 1067 — sponsored by Republican Ed McBroom and Democrat Erika Geiss — would make it much easier for people with criminal backgrounds to figure out if they are likely to be eligible to get licensed. Right now, many people pay thousands of dollars for education, training, testing and fees only to be rejected when they try to get a license to work. These bills would stop that.
For many Michiganders, a license isn't just permission to work. It's the pathway to a middle-class career in health care, skilled trades, real estate, cosmetology and dozens of other professions. Removing unnecessary licensing barriers gives people a chance to climb the economic ladder, support their families and contribute to their communities.
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