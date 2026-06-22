Class of 2026: Make yourself indispensable

This article originally appeared in The Detroit News June 2, 2026.
My father gave me some advice when I first started working.
He developed his advice after working as a salesman at a shoe store. The store experienced busy periods, as well as slow stretches in the day.
“Never stand around,” Dad told me. “Always find something to do. If there’s nothing to do, you can always sweep the floor.”
My dad was telling me to become indispensable. Indispensable people are not showoffs. They rarely demand attention. People rely on them because they are reliable.
The class of 2026 has a lot of anxiety about the future. Will AI eliminate entire occupations? Will automation make creativity irrelevant? Perhaps you’ve seen the videos of college graduates booing their commencement speakers at the mere mention of AI.
Half of college graduates in 2026 say they expect AI to limit the entry-level jobs available to them, according to ZipRecruiter. And 47% of last year’s graduates say AI has impacted hiring in their chosen fields. (I suspect these fears are overblown, but the concern is palpable.)
So, for today’s graduates, I offer three strategies for becoming indispensable: Take ownership, understand leverage and invest in people.
First, take ownership. Solve problems. If you must bring a problem to someone else, recommend a solution. If your group of friends can’t decide where to go out to eat, offer two or three ideas. At work, don’t say, “That’s not my job.”
Answer your email. If there are five questions in an email, don’t just answer the first one — answer all five. If you tell someone you will do something, do it before they remind you. Keep a task list on your phone called, “Things I owe people.”
At this stage you can say “yes” to a lot of things without compromising your family or health, so say yes to a lot of things. Take the assignment. Take ownership.
Second, point yourself at the things that matter. This is leverage. Find out what your company’s priorities are. Find out what your boss’s priorities are. Make yourself part of the solution.
Don’t just say, “What do you want me to do?” Instead: “Here’s what I think I should do, but am I on the right track?” Anticipation is a form of intelligence, so try to anticipate what your project will need, and start devising a solution.
Third, invest in relationships. The people you meet early in your career will matter for decades. Your professional network is an appreciating asset. If you travel for business and meet new people, send a follow-up email to reinforce the new relationship. Better yet, send a handwritten note.
Curiosity will get you a long way. Sit down with colleagues at lunch. Ask why they work there. People love to do favors for younger professionals, so don’t be afraid to ask for a favor. Don’t assume that your age is a barrier. It’s not. People like working around young people.
A life of service to others is a good life, so invest in people by volunteering. Join the committee that’s working on a community problem. Volunteer to keep the meeting minutes. Volunteer to write the first draft of the press release. It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you’re willing to do the work.
My father’s advice from years ago is still relevant. Indispensable people become leaders in their families, businesses, communities and institutions. Perhaps you’ve heard the saying, “If you want to get something done, give it to a busy person.” Be that person.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
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