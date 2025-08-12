What Whitmer’s net zero mandate is hiding from you

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is pushing to make Michigan reliant on so-called green energy. In 2023, state lawmakers passed legislation requiring the state to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. But Michigan leaders are not telling you the actual cost – and risks – of such an endeavor.
Michigan’s aggressive agenda will be a costly misstep for residents, says the new study “Michigan’s Expensive Net-Zero Gamble.” The report is published by the Mackinac Center with modeling provided by Always On Energy Research, and its findings are far from reassuring. When Whitmer leaves office in 2027, Michiganders will be stuck with a hefty bill for this reckless mandate.
A $386 billion price tag
The projected cost to implement this new mandate is as much $386 billion by 2050 in higher utility bills. Virtually everyone – all households and businesses that purchase electricity – will be stuck with a hefty bill.
According to the study, there is no inexpensive way to fulfill the net-zero mandate that legislators signed into law, inspired by Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate Plan.
Your utility bill could more than double
Whitmer claims that using more so-called renewable energy sources like wind and solar will reduce energy bills, but the data tell a different story.
The average residential electricity bill cost Michiganders approximately $117 per month in 2022. The mandate could add another $228 per month to that bill by 2035.
Michigan already has relatively high electricity costs. Saddling ratepayers with higher bills could create additional financial pressure, especially for low- and middle-income families.
Blackouts are likely to worsen
Reliable energy is non-negotiable — especially in a state that faces bitter cold winters. But Michigan already ranks worst among Great Lakes states for blackout frequency, and this plan could make things worse.
Phasing out dependable natural gas, coal, and nuclear plants in favor of solar, wind, and battery backups puts intense strain on an already unstable grid.
According to the report's modeling scenarios, under peak stress, Michigan could experience blackouts lasting up to 61 consecutive hours in winter — a dangerous risk during potentially sub-zero temperatures.
Negligible impact on global temperatures
After all the burdens and risks Michiganders are projected to carry, one might expect a substantial impact on global temperatures – but that is far from the case. All the costs and efforts will only reduce global temperatures by an estimated 0.0015 C by year 2100. Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate Plan is all pain and no gain.
What lawmakers should do
The study recommends a few ways lawmakers could mitigate the burdens placed on Michiganders by net-zero plans. These include:
In conclusion
Michigan's net-zero is “fatally flawed,” the study states. Whitmer’s” MI Healthy Climate Plan” promises only skyrocketing costs, increased blackout risks, and an almost nonexistent impact on global warming. This misguided policy is “nonsensical and dangerous,” the Mackinac Center concludes.
