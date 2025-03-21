What does natural gas do for you?

In the developed world, we take for granted many of the things that make life possible. Natural gas is an unsung foundation of modern life.
Natural gas heats homes and businesses while powering around half of Michigan’s electricity use. It is essential to the process of making fertilizer, plastics, propane, and more.
The Mackinac Center’s one-page document “In A Nutshell: Natural Gas” presents the scope of benefits natural gas provides to people in Michigan and around the world.
