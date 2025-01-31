Trump’s orders boost American energy

President Trump’s first day in office sent reverberations throughout the policy world. Protecting and promoting American energy production was chief among the President’s early actions.
Revisiting a common theme from his first term, the president renewed the focus on American energy dominance. With a string of executive orders, Trump turned the nation’s focus away from the alleged climate crisis (with its associated spending on wind, solar, and batteries) toward rebuilding supplies of affordable, reliable and secure energy. Trump promised to “end the Green New Deal” and ensure increased production of the “liquid gold” — the nation’s vast oil and gas resources — needed to power the new focus.
Media reports have questioned the need to refocus. The United States remained the world’s leading producer of oil and gas during the Biden administration, producing 13 million barrels of oil and 110 billion cubic feet of gas per day — 14.7% of the world’s production.
However, even the more extreme elements of the environmental movement recognize that “The vast majority of leasing, drilling, and production happens on private and state lands.” Production on those lands expanded as Mr. Trump’s predecessor had restricted development on federal lands.
Trump appears undeterred by media headlines describing his energy plans as “obliterating” the former president’s energy legacy. “We will drill, baby, drill,” promised the president in his inaugural speech. “America will be a manufacturing nation once again, and we have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have — the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on earth — and we are going to use it. We’ll use it.”
To ensure the success of his new energy paradigm, Mr. Trump signed several energy-related executive orders immediately after being sworn into office.
“I’m immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris climate accord rip-off,” Trump explained in his post-inauguration ceremony at the Capitol One Arena. “The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity.” Trump’s orders also halted American funding for the United Nations Framework on Climate Change, “which oversees the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the annual COP summits.”
The president’s early executive actions represent a strategic shift toward American energy independence. They encourage Americans to leverage our abundant natural resources, prioritize domestic energy production, enhance national security, and stimulate job creation within the energy sector.
While progressive greens attack the orders as a step backward on environmental and climate change issues, these policies are a return to a more balanced approach to energy and environmental policy. The previous administration’s energy policies ignored cost and reliability issues and focused almost solely on perceived environmental challenges. Effective energy policies can balance reliability, cost, and environmental stewardship.
