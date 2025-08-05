Public tools make state government more transparent

This article originally appeared in The Detroit News July 22, 2025.
“Ann Arbor teacher says pay is so low he has to deliver pizzas,” the Ann Arbor News reported in an alarming summer 2017 story.
The article explained how Jeff Kass, an English teacher in Ann Arbor, worked two jobs to make ends meet. He would teach all day and then work late-night shifts several times a week. During teacher contract negotiations, Kass spoke out at a school board meeting. He showed up to the meeting in his Cottage Inn uniform and called for higher teacher pay.
“We need more money,” Kass said. “I just didn’t have enough income from my two jobs.”
The story was missing one pertinent fact: the teacher’s actual salary. My colleague Tom Gantert noticed this and did some digging — the district paid Kass $81,240 in the 2016-17 school year.
Thanks to the Michigan Government Salaries Database, anyone can look up what government employees in Michigan make. The database is a joint project of the Michigan Coalition for Open Government, the Michigan Press Association and the Mackinac Center.
Michigan residents who want to keep an eye on government enjoy a wide range of tools like this one. Here are several:
You don’t have to carry a press pass or work as a researcher at a major university to keep an eye on government agencies. As Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act puts it, “The people shall be informed so that they may fully participate in the democratic process.”
These tools help you shine a light.
