A square deal for the Little Guy!

The Department of Government Efficiency is poring over the federal books to find government waste. The office taps into a populist impulse that says that the government is not on your side but on the side of some special interest. Waste is only one of the ways governments get captured for someone else’s benefit, however. There is a target-rich environment for policies that stick it to the little guy. Governments at all levels have them.
The populist impulse is correct, and the country would be better off if elected officials worked across state lines and partisan divides to go after the policies that hurt the regular citizen. Here are state laws that benefit the few and cost the public:
Here are some federal policies that harm the little guy and enrich the politically powerful.
Governments pay wealthy people and businesses, sometimes for no good reason at all.
Unions are powerful political interests that have tilted the law to benefit themselves (rather than their members).
Too much of government has been captured by special interests.
There are plenty of favors that governments hand out. The recipients aren’t normal Americans. They are politically potent interest groups.
One multiclient lobbyist agency advertised its services this way: “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” Interest groups tend to hire lobbyists. Regular voters don’t.
It often makes sense for people with a special interest to band together to lobby for policies that give them advantages. It’s less compelling for regular people to join together to fight something that costs each of them only a small amount.
It would be good if the American public focused its cynicism toward the government on these policies. Populist politicians, despite often claiming to help the little guy, hardly seem to notice these unfair policies. Take tariffs: Populists claim to be protecting Americans from foreign trade, but tariffs are just another policy that benefits the few at the expense of the many. Economist Scott Lincicome summed it up well: “Tariffs not only impose immense economic costs but also fail to achieve their primary policy aims and foster political dysfunction along the way.” (Get the t-shirt here.)
American government earns people’s cynicism when lawmakers side with special interest groups and ignore the costs they impose on the rest of us.
If populists persuaded policymakers to get rid of these favors, we’d all be better off.
