A look at governors’ track record on job growth

Policy can be powerful, and in states, governors get the biggest say in policy. Michigan performed below the national average during Jennifer Granholm’s term and above average during Rick Snyder’s term. It has fallen below average during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s term.
Much of the economy is beyond a governor’s ability to influence, which is why the national comparisons are important.
Michigan has beaten the national average in employment growth in the past. It ought to in the future. Let’s hope Whitmer and whoever succeeds her approve policies that will improve opportunity and liberty in the state.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact