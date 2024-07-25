Politicians count subsidy chickens before they hatch

“Gov. Whitmer wins major economic deals” declared the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in a December 2022 press release. It described a “transformational investment” in Escanaba. State officials had found favor with a Swedish paper company’s plan to expand and awarded it a 15-year exemption from property taxes, worth nearly $30 million.
The Development Corporation praised Gov. Whitmer the next month for signing legislation that gave the company an additional $200 million subsidy. It was called a “historic investment,” a “truly historic opportunity,” a “generational investment” and a “historic transformation” that “will help ensure [the paper mill’s] continued prosperity for generations to come.”
But it never happened. Even with massive taxpayer support, the company canceled its plans to expand in Escanaba. The MEDC canceled its payments to the company and rescinded the special tax breaks.
State experts, the governor and a bipartisan collection of politicians got out over their skis and got this all wrong. But does it matter? The public officials and bureaucrats who heralded this deal won’t issue a mea culpa or retract their grandiose statements. They promised the moon and delivered nothing.
The media mostly fell for the hype — there are dozens of news stories about the deal. They feature statements from politicians and other officials, singing the praises of this wise investment. Most articles extolled the benefits of the paper mill’s expansion uncritically; only a few noted it was not a done deal yet.
Here are some examples:
The award for jumping the gun on this deal must go to InvestUP, a local economic development organization. At an event in February 2023, it handed out awards to 13 people who “were really difference makers in helping secure that investment.” InvestUP CEO Marty Fittane announced, “Without their incredible, tireless effort, that investment wouldn’t have happened.”
I wonder what became of those awards. What does one do with a trophy won for achieving what never happened?
This episode is a good reminder that many politicians and public officials overestimate their ability to steer the state’s economy. It would have been great if Escanaba got an expanded paper mill and a bunch of new jobs, but lavish government handouts could not make it happen. The realities of the market are not so easily overcome. Remember that the next time the headlines trumpet the next big corporate subsidy deal.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact