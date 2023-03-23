Biden: Let them eat Hummers

On Jan. 30, President Joe Biden tweeted:
On my watch, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified.
And now, through a tax credit, you can get up to $7,500 on a new electric vehicle.
There were just a few problems, as Twitter users were quick to point out.
First, the Hummer EV pictured costs $110,000. Only vehicles with a retail price of $80,000 or less are eligible for the $7,500 credit.
Second, the median income in the United States is about $70,000. A $110,000 vehicle would be a massive purchase for most Americans. Especially when they can’t get the $7,500 credit.
Third, take a closer look at the photo. Why is the young and presumably healthy Secret Service agent in the passenger seat masked, while his elder counterpart is not? It’s not quite an unmasked Debbie Stabenow speaking to an auditorium of masked high school kids in Ann Arbor. But are we doing this pandemic or aren’t we, Mr. President?
