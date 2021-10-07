Whitmer’s Prevailing Wage Move Favors Unions Over Taxpayers

Earlier today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she was bypassing the Michigan Legislature and the normal constitutional process by ignoring state law and reinstating a prevailing wage mandate for state construction projects. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy has done extensive research on the impacts of prevailing wage and supported its repeal in 2018.
The following is a statement from Steve Delie, director of labor policy at the Mackinac Center.
When the UAW was building a retirement cottage for their corrupt former president, they put it out for competitive bidding — rejecting two pricey union-only bids to go with non-union labor. The Mackinac Center also believes that all work should be put out for competitive bids, and the state should pay the best price for the best work. It's unfortunate that Gov. Whitmer wants to slant the process for unions.
After Michigan got rid of its anti-competitive prevailing wage law, state construction jobs and wages both increased significantly. Reinstating prevailing wage is a misguided decision that will hurt small businesses and increase taxpayer spending. At a time when Michigan should be focused on economic recovery, Gov. Whitmer is instead choosing to favor unions — who represent only a small percentage of construction workers — at the expense of taxpayers.
You can read more about the Mackinac Center’s work on prevailing wage here.
Steve Delie is available for comments and interviews. Please contact Holly Wetzel at wetzel@mackinac.org.
