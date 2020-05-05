Vaccines, Hondas and Food for Health Care Workers

We’re continuing our coverage of what businesses and individuals across the state are doing to help during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. It was announced earlier today that Pfizer and BioNTech selected Michigan as a manufacturing site for possible COVID-19 vaccine production. This means several thousand Michiganders will potentially be manufacturing vaccines, hopefully in the near future.
Many other businesses are continuing to help health care workers by providing food and lodging. Local farmers markets are creating unique ways for consumers to safely purchase products, including using a drive-through model. You can learn more about what other businesses and individuals are doing in the links below.
Ann Arbor News: Ann Arbor sub shop feeding health care workers: Things that give us hope amid coronavirus crisis
Business Wire: Pfizer and BioNTech dose first participants in the U.S. as part of global COVID-19 mRNA vaccine development program
Crain’s Detroit Business: Honda loans 10 retrofitted Odyssey vans to drive Detroiters to COVID-19 testing site
Midland Daily News: A new way: Patrons drive-through Midland's farmers market
MLive: Marquette County offering free hotel rooms for healthcare workers to ‘sleep, recharge or isolate’
The Detroit News: Quicken extends COVID-19 call center in Detroit through May
UP North Live: Chateau Chantal gives back to organizations helping during COVID-19 fight
