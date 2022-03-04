Workers for Opportunity Helps Expand Florida Employees’ First Amendment Rights

Legislation passed today by the Florida House of Representatives aims to make The Sunshine State’s public workplaces among the freest in the nation by protecting the First Amendment rights of teachers and other public employees. House Bill 1197 would provide these employees more control over how their paychecks are spent and which union – if any – is permitted to represent their interests.
Workers for Opportunity, a national initiative of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, applauds the advance of this important bill and the efforts of House leaders to prioritize the protection of these fundamental workplace freedoms.
Below is a statement from Lindsay Killen, vice president for strategy for Workers for Opportunity and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
The passage of this legislation by the Florida House of Representatives is a critical first step towards meaningful victory for Florida teachers and other public employees who deserve to know their paychecks are protected and their interests are being represented.
Workers for Opportunity is honored to have been on the ground floor of this effort, working closely with legislative leaders and allied organizations committed to expanding workplace freedom. We look forward to seeing the Senate take up this issue and sending the bill promptly to Gov. DeSantis for signature.
Workers for Opportunity has worked closely with policymakers in Florida and fifteen other states, providing research and recommendations that protect and expand public employees’ rights to make informed and empowered decisions about their union representation.
Learn more about the Florida legislation here and Workers for Opportunity here.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
