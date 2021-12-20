Senate Bill 103 Will Lead to Higher Energy Costs

On Friday, December 17, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 103 into law. This will have negative impacts on Michigan ratepayers for years to come. The legislation, which gives large monopoly transmission companies like ITC Michigan and American Transmission Company the “right of first refusal,” will contribute to even higher energy costs.
Below is a statement from Jason Hayes, director of environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
Governor Whitmer has unfortunately abdicated on her opportunity to help slow the rapid rise of Michigan’s electricity rates. Michigan residents rely on new transmission lines to move electricity from generation facilities to our homes and businesses. Free market competition is the best way to help reign in the costs of building any new infrastructure.
But, since the Michigan Legislature stifled competition in electricity markets in 2008, our electricity rates have jumped by 39% and Michigan residents now pay rates 16% higher than the national average. This legislation reinforces the monopoly mindset in Michigan’s electricity markets and protects transmission companies from any competition, leaving Michigan residents to foot the bill.
