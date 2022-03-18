Gov. Whitmer's Veto Disappointing to Families, Small Businesses

Today, Governor Whitmer vetoed a bill that would have given families across Michigan important tax relief. Senate Bill 768 included several tax changes, but most notably would have reduced the personal income tax rate back to 3.9%. Below is a statement on the veto from James Hohman, director of fiscal policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
Gov. Whitmer squandered an opportunity to give immediate and long-term relief to families and small businesses. These affordable tax cuts would have encouraged job growth and made Michigan more competitive. Instead, the governor wants to spend the money that could have been used for tax cuts on a massive increase in spending. The governor has proven she’s more than willing to spend taxpayer dollars on wasteful corporate handouts, but is less interested in letting people keep more of their own money.”
