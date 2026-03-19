Walter Isaacson to Headline Mackinac Center Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy invites leaders, changemakers, and engaged citizens to an unforgettable celebration of America’s 250th anniversary at An Evening with the Mackinac Center — Spirit of 1776, taking place Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids.
Headlining the evening is Walter Isaacson — renowned historian, bestselling author, and one of the nation’s most compelling storytellers. Known for his powerful portraits of figures like Benjamin Franklin and today’s most influential innovators, Isaacson will explore the ideas that sparked a nation — and the principles of liberty and innovation that will shape its future.
Mackinac Center President Joseph Lehman will also share a forward-looking vision for advancing freedom and opportunity in the years ahead.
The evening kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with a spirited cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner and a “fireside chat”-style program designed to inspire and engage, concluding at 9:00 p.m.
Tickets are limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged. Tickets are $275 per guest through April 1, with prices increasing afterward. All reservations must be secured by May 22, 2026. Exclusive sponsorship opportunities are available for those who want to play a leading role in this landmark celebration.
Visit the event page to reserve your seat.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
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