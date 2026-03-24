New Report: Michigan Should Follow Mississippi’s Lead on Reading

MIDLAND, Mich. — Nearly two-thirds of Michigan students cannot read proficiently, and the state now ranks in the bottom 10 nationally for literacy. A new Mackinac Center report shows how Mississippi reversed a similar crisis — and how Michigan lawmakers can do the same.
The report, “Mississippi Learning: Lessons on Literacy Laws for Michigan Lawmakers,” details how the Magnolia State climbed from 49th in fourth grade reading in 2013 to ninth in 2024. Mississippi lawmakers established a strong literacy law, and school officials faithfully implemented it. The law required early screening, evidence-based instruction and third grade retention policies tied to reading proficiency.
“Mississippi’s success wasn’t a miracle — it was the result of clear expectations, early intervention and accountability,” said Molly Macek, director of education policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and author of the study. “If Michigan wants better results, it must follow through with implementation and ensure all students can read before they leave third grade.”
The Mackinac Center report recommends that Michigan policymakers:
Amend the state’s literacy law to require that third graders demonstrate grade-level reading proficiency before moving on to fourth grade, with narrow “good cause” exemptions.
Prioritize implementation by supporting teachers and school officials.
Evaluate and hold schools accountable for results.
The full report, Mississippi Learning: Lessons on Literacy Laws for Michigan Lawmakers” can be read here.
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