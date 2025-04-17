Michigan Wins as Army Corps Fast-Tracks Line 5 Tunnel Review

In a major success that will bring energy relief to Michigan and the United States while protecting the waters of the Great Lakes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has expedited the environmental review process for an essential upgrade to the Line 5 pipeline.
The Army Corps acted after a presidential executive order declaring a national energy emergency and a letter from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Institute for Energy Research. The letter urged Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to speed up the completion of an Environmental Impact Statement for a project that will secure this essential energy source in a concrete tunnel far beneath the floor of the Mackinac Straits.
The Army Corps responded to that request on April 16, publishing a notice that it will expedite the permitting process.
“This is a significant win for Michigan and the nation,” said Tom Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research. "We’ve consistently backed this project to deliver affordable, reliable energy to the region. Political obstacles and a complex permitting process have delayed too many essential energy initiatives. This expedited approval signals that the administration is committed to advancing projects that serve the public. We’ll keep collaborating with our partners to enhance our country’s energy infrastructure."
Line 5 runs through the Straits of Mackinac, and a project to secure the vital pipeline has been in limbo through much of the 21st century. The Mackinac Center and the Institute for Energy Research wrote to Hegseth in February, encouraging the Defense Department to expedite approval of a project to secure the pipeline against shipping mishaps and potential pollution of the Great Lakes.
“The Mackinac Center has consistently emphasized Line 5’s critical role in supplying affordable energy to Michigan families and businesses,” said Mackinac Center Energy and Environmental Policy Director Jason Hayes. “Moving the pipeline to a concrete-lined tunnel, one hundred feet below the bed of the Great Lakes, will help ensure energy security for the state and the Midwest while mitigating environmental risks.”
The decision is a significant victory for Michigan’s energy security and environmental protection. An accelerated permitting process speeds up the review of a project that will balance economic vitality with stewardship of the Great Lakes. The Army Corps’ decision aligns closely with the Mackinac Center and IER’s long-standing advocacy for reliable, market-based energy solutions.
This decision is important for Michigan in several ways:
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact