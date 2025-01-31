Mackinac Center Announces 2025 Policy Priorities

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy, Michigan’s largest state-focused think tank, has released its “Public Policy Recommendations 2025.” With the Michigan Legislature narrowly split between Democrats and Republicans, this year’s focus is on issues that have a strong chance of gaining bipartisan support.
These recommendations include passing a sustainable state budget without tax hikes, making government at all levels more transparent and removing needless regulatory burdens. They also aim to increase the labor supply and ensure reliable, affordable energy for Michigan families and businesses.
Other proposals include:
Just Say No to billions in select business subsidies.
Increase the housing supply by cutting nonsensical government rules.
Ensure equal treatment of all public schools.
Expand the use of legislative oversight.
“Michigan desperately needs to embrace pro-growth policies,” said David Guenthner, vice president for government affairs at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. “We are a stagnant state, falling behind the rest of the country and our neighbors in population, jobs and most areas of economic vitality. This report aims to turn that around.”
To learn more about these recommendations and others, download the full report here.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
