Expedite the Approval Process for Line 5 Improvements

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must expedite the completion of the environmental impact statement process for the proposed Line 5 Tunnel project in Michigan, the Institute for Energy Research and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy urge today in a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Institute for Energy Research President Tom Pyle and Jason Hayes, director of energy and environmental policy at the Mackinac Center, note that the expedited process aligns with President Trump's January executive order declaring a national energy emergency and advocating for the enhancement and rapid development of national energy infrastructure.
“The completion of the Line 5 Tunnel will not only protect the Great Lakes but also ensure the continued flow of essential energy resources to millions of people across the region,” Pyle said. “For years, politicians have blocked efforts to relocate the pipeline, even threatening to shut it down entirely, all while failing to propose viable alternatives for the people who rely on the resources transported by Line 5. These delays directly contradict their stated environmental goals, as the proposed tunnel would significantly mitigate the risks that have been asserted about the pipeline.
“We call on Secretary Hegseth to advocate for the swift completion of the Environmental Impact Statement for the Line 5 Tunnel. We urge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize and expedite the EIS approval, advancing the construction of the Line 5 Tunnel to address the critical energy needs of the American people.”
“The Army Corps of Engineers should act quickly to finalize the Environmental Impact Statement and expedite the federal permits needed to begin construction of the Line 5 Tunnel,” said Hayes. “This project balances environmental protection with protecting energy resources essential to the well-being of Midwest families and businesses. Delays prolong the risks opponents claim to want to avoid. However, the Biden and Whitmer administrations have wasted years dragging their feet or litigating to shut down this essential energy infrastructure. The Trump administration should seize this opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to unleashing American energy and promoting energy dominance. No more inaction! It’s time to get the Line 5 Tunnel built!”
Background:
Line 5, which has been operational since 1953, has been a focal point of energy debates for years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are leading efforts to shut it down, citing environmental concerns. However, these officials have failed to present a viable alternative for supplying energy to the region, which relies heavily on the pipeline for its energy needs.
An analysis submitted to the State of Michigan in 2018 confirmed that relocating the pipeline into a secure, underground tunnel 100 feet below the lakebed would reduce the risk of environmental harm to the Great Lakes while ensuring an uninterrupted energy supply. Enbridge, the operator of Line 5, committed to covering all construction costs, ensuring that no taxpayer dollars would be spent on the project.
Despite these findings and commitments, Michigan’s leaders have continued their push to shut down the pipeline, culminating in Whitmer's 2020 revocation of Enbridge’s easement and her attempt to shut down operations by May 2021. Enbridge challenged that order in federal court, and no court has mandated the pipeline's closure, allowing it to continue providing essential fuel to the Midwest region.
The Canadian government, through the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty, also invoked its rights to ensure the project moves forward at the federal level, reinforcing the critical nature of the pipeline. A key ruling by the Michigan Public Service Commission in December 2023 affirmed the public need for the pipeline’s replacement section, yet the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has delayed the completion of a federal environmental impact statement (EIS).
The EIS process has already taken nearly four years and was originally expected to be completed in 2023. The delay continues to hold up the construction of the Line 5 Tunnel, a project that would mitigate the environmental risks associated with the pipeline while securing critical energy infrastructure for the Midwest.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Consumer Energy Alliance have highlighted the importance of Line 5, noting that the pipeline supplies 55% of the propane used by more than 223,000 Michigan households and is vital for refineries across the region. The pipeline also contributes more than $20 billion to the regional economy, sustaining tens of thousands of jobs.
Experts:
Additional resources:
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact