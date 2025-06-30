California takes top spot in cigarette smuggling while Michigan clears some air

MIDLAND, Mich.,— The Mackinac Center for Public Policy, in collaboration with the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, has released its latest annual estimate of cigarette tax evasion and avoidance rates revealing significant shifts in smuggling trends across the United States. The most recently available data highlight California as the new kingpin in cigarette smuggling, while Michigan’s smuggling rate has smoldered to its lowest level since tracking began in 2008. The estimates also reflect Indiana’s upcoming dramatic cigarette tax increase.
Key Findings:
“Michigan’s smuggling rate has wafted down due in large part to other states’ increasing their cigarette excise taxes,” said Michael LaFaive, co-author of the Mackinac Center’s cigarette smuggling analyses. “We expect it to drop further as Indiana’s tax hike goes from being more than one dollar less per pack than Michigan to nearly one dollar more.”
“The law of unintended consequences is a constant feature of excise tax policy,” said Todd Nesbit, an adjunct scholar with the Mackinac Center and professor at Ball State University in Indiana. “Lawmakers impose them to thwart smoking and raise revenue but often incentivize illegal activity, such as smuggling, theft, and violence.”
The estimates show that high excise taxes and product bans, such as those on menthol cigarettes, drive smuggling, sometimes leading to public corruption and violence. Recent incidents include a Michigan prison guard sentenced for smuggling narcotics and another in Indiana paid $400 per carton to smuggle tobacco into a federal prison.
For further detailed analysis on the new estimates, read Cigarette Smuggling: Michigan’s Rate Declines While California is New Smuggling King
Explore the Mackinac Center’s interactive state-by-state cigarette smuggling map HERE.
