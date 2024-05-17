Challenge to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Scheme Halted at 6th Circuit Court of Appeals

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed a challenge to the Biden administration’s unlawful student loan forgiveness for participants in Income Driven Repayment plans and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. The New Civil Liberties Alliance is representing the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute. The Court did not rule on the merits of the case, but on whether the plaintiffs had standing.
Below is a statement from Patrick J. Wright, vice president for legal affairs at the Mackinac Center.
“The executive branch cannot be allowed to legislate through press releases. The Biden administration’s workarounds to forgive certain student loan debts are costing taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars and completely ignores the importance of the separation of powers. Americans are being forced to pay for things not appropriated by their elected representatives and the court should hear this constitutional challenge.”
The Mackinac Center, Cato Institute and NCLA are reviewing their legal options.
ir legal options.
